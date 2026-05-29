Russian drone strike on Romania is reckless invasion, - Whitaker
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Washington supports Romania as an ally and condemns the incident, without specifying the circumstances.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by UNN with reference to X Vitaker.
According to him, the United States extends its condolences to the victims in Galați and emphasizes its readiness to defend NATO territory.
"We stand with our NATO ally Romania and condemn this reckless invasion of its territory. Our thoughts are with those injured in Galați. We will defend every inch of NATO territory," Vitaker wrote.
The statement came following reports that a Russian drone had struck a high-rise building in Romania during Russia's attack on Ukraine.
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