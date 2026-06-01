Battlefield sees 178 combat clashes over past day, enemy most active in Pokrovsk direction

A total of 178 combat clashes have taken place at the front since the start of the day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Today, the enemy carried out 68 air strikes, dropping 244 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 5,859 kamikaze drones to strike our positions and peaceful settlements and carried out 2,187 shelling attacks.

Read more: "Saratov" oil refinery and Russian military command posts have been struck, - General Staff

Situation in the north

Three combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with one battle still ongoing. The enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 67 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, eight of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the occupiers made seven attempts to break through the defences near Veterynarne, Starytsia, Prylipka and Synelnykove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Kupiansk section of the front, the invaders attacked four times, trying to push back our units near Kurylivka and toward Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,364,060 (+1,560 per day), 11,962 tanks, 42,987 artillery systems, 24,657 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors successfully repelled eight assaults near Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully thwarted four attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalenyky, Riznykivka, and toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to push our defenders from their positions near the settlement of Nykyforivka.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled eight attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction near Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kucheriv Yar and Nove Shakhove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 36 attacks. The occupiers tried to break through in the areas of Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Horikhove, and toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Serhiivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 32 occupiers were killed in this direction today, and another nine were wounded. Our warriors destroyed two motor vehicles, six pieces of special equipment, a quad bike, and an enemy personnel shelter. Seven vehicles, two guns, one drone command post, and 11 enemy personnel shelters were also damaged. In addition, more than 200 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed by electronic warfare assets.

See also: Operators of "CODE 9.2" destroyed 46 enemy vehicles up to 150 kilometres behind the front line. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried once to improve their tactical position by attacking near Verbove.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 23 occupier attacks were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne and Charivne, and toward Kosivtseve, Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Verkhnia Tersa. Another five combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped two futile attempts to advance near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the operational situation were recorded in other directions.

Read more: Defense Forces are holding back Russia’s massive pressure: 228 combat clashes have taken place over day, General Staff says