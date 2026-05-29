Defense Forces are holding back Russia’s massive pressure: 228 combat clashes have taken place over day, General Staff says

A total of 228 combat clashes have taken place since the start of the day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 10:00 p.m. on 29 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 63 airstrikes and dropped 190 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,508 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 1,922 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 47 attacks today on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, six of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,361,070 (+960 in 24 hours), 11,958 tanks, 42,860 artillery systems, 24,636 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units four times near the settlements of Starytsia and Lyman and toward Ternova.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times today toward the settlements of Kivsharivka and Novoplatonivka and near Borivska Andriivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Fighting in the east of the country

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Shyikivka, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to move forward near the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks near the settlement of Nykyforivka and toward Tykhonivka.

The Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, and Rusyn Yar and toward Rozkishne.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces have made gains in Oleksandrivka direction, enemy has lost at least 46 sq km – DeepState

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 44 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske and toward the settlements of Vilne, Toretske, Nove Shakhove, and Shevchenko. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 36 occupiers have been killed and 18 wounded in this direction today; three motor vehicles and six pieces of enemy special equipment, a fuel and lubricants depot, and a UAV command post were destroyed. Ten motor vehicles, four pieces of special equipment, a multiple-launch rocket system, four artillery systems, 66 shelters for personnel, and an enemy UAV command post were damaged. Two hundred unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Zlahoda.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 27 attacks by the occupiers took place near the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne and Olenokostiantynivka and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove and Charivne. Five combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried seven times to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy has not conducted active offensive actions since the start of the day.

Read more: Novovasylivka under Ukrainian control - Ukrainian Armed Forces refuted Russian statement

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions.