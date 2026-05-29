Novovasylivka under Ukrainian control - Ukrainian Armed Forces refuted Russian statement

Russian reports claiming that Novovasylivka has been captured in the Velyky Burluk area are disinformation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"Yesterday, hostile media outlets began widely circulating reports about the alleged capture of the village of Novovasylivka. At the same time, one of the leading Z-channels, 'Rybár,' acknowledged that 'there is no objective video evidence yet,'" the statement reads.

As noted by Ukrainian military officials, several days ago, Russian units from the 344th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division, reinforced by assault groups from the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the same division, attempted to enter Novovasylivka. The enemy’s intention was detected in time, after which the assault groups were subjected to combined fire.

According to confirmed reports, four Russian soldiers were killed, and another surrendered. Some of the troops, having lost their bearings, scattered into the forest. The search for them is ongoing.

Read more: Russia is attacking most heavily in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

"On May 27–28, the enemy conducted active aerial reconnaissance in this area—likely in an attempt to locate its own assault troops. There is virtually no radio traffic in the area. No attempts at logistical support in the direction of Novovasylivka were recorded. Either the assault troops were put on a strict ‘diet,’ or there is no one left to search for," noted the 16th Army Corps.

"Against the backdrop of failed operations and significant losses among enemy units, there are reports of demoralization, disorientation, panic, and instances of refusal to carry out orders. Novovasylivka is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the military stated.