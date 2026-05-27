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Russia is attacking most heavily in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

On 26 May, 296 combat engagements between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded on the front line.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 76 air strikes, dropping 239 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 7,089 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,568 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 36 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, one gun and one other important enemy target.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,358,950 (+1,000 in the past 24 hours), 11,955 tanks, 42,790 artillery systems, and 24,618 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the aggressor carried out two air strikes using six guided aerial bombs, and fired on our troops’ positions and settlements 87 times, including twice using multiple launch rocket systems. Nine enemy assaults were recorded.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Hraniv, Ternova, Lyman, and Kolodyazne.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled five enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Borova, Kolisnykivka, and Novoplatonivka.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted 12 times to breach our defences towards Lyman, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and in the Yampil area.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched eight assaults towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one offensive operation in the area of Tykhonivka.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 26 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards the settlements of Mykolaipil, Vilne, and Kucheri Yar.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 53 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Kotlyne, Horikove, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single attack in the vicinity of the settlement of Novokhatske.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 35 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlagoda, Huliaipole, Solodke, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, and towards Novozaporizhzhia, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance towards Shcherbakiv, Stepnohirsk, and Bilohiria.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Bilohrudy Island.

The situation on the front line on 27 May: what is known about the fighting?

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Enemy is launching most intense assaults in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors; there have been 47 clashes across front line, - General Staff

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Armed Forces HQ (5192) military actions (3359)
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