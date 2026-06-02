"Ilsky" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation and other Russian targets have been struck, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck the "Ilsky" oil refinery, a "Pantsir-S1" air defence system, a ship and other targets belonging to the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Oil refinery

It has been confirmed that the "Ilsky" oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation has been hit.

A fire broke out at the facility. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"The Ilsky Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the south of the Russian Federation. Its refining capacity is approximately 6.6 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The plant produces petroleum products used, in particular, to supply the Russian armed forces," the report states.

See also: Saratov Oil Refinery and Russian military command posts hit, says General Staff

Air defence system

In the village of Vidne in occupied Crimea, a "Pantsir-S1" air defence missile and gun system has been struck.

UAV depot

In Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Defence Forces struck an enemy UAV depot, as well as the occupiers’ UAV command posts in the areas of Ustinka (Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation), Lugove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian troops also attacked concentrations of Russian ground forces in the areas of Shyrokyne, Berestok and Komar in Donetsk Oblast, Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Lokota (Kursk Oblast, Russia).

Read: Lukoil’s Volgograd oil refinery halted operations following a strike by Ukrainian drones

Confirmed strikes

"Following the missile strike by Ukrainian 'Neptune' cruise missiles on 31 May 2026 against the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, damage to two primary oil processing units, AVT-1 and AVT-2, has been confirmed, with a subsequent fire on the refinery premises.



Information regarding the Lazarevo oil storage facility in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation has also been clarified – two RVS-50,000 m³ tanks and the buildings of the main pumping stations were damaged," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

As a result of strikes on 31 May 2026 on the territory of the Saratov Oil Refinery, damage to the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit has been confirmed.

On the night of 1 June, an occupier’s vessel was struck in its home port (Mezhvodne, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). According to preliminary information, this is a degaussing vessel. Details are being confirmed.

Read on Censor.NET: 40% of Russia’s oil refining capacity has been put out of action and 15 refineries have been hit: Zelenskyy on the successes of the Armed Forces’ long-range ‘sanctions’