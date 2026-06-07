Since start of day, there have been 71 clashes on front line, with highest number occurring in Huliaipole sector, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on Sunday, June 7, enemy forces have attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 71 times.

This is stated in the summary released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were hit: Rozhkovychi, Sopych, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Korenok, Topolia, Hirky, Bunyachyne, Ryzhivka, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, and Neskuchne; in the Chernihiv region—Khrinivka, Klyusi, Halahanivka, Tymonovychi, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, one firefight took place; the enemy carried out one airstrike using one guided aerial bomb and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions 50 times, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made a single attempt to break through the defenses in the direction of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector today, the enemy launched a single attack on the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Hlushkivka.

Read more: 223 combat engagements in past 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Huliaypole sectors remain hottest, - General Staff. MAP

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Dibrova, as well as toward Shyikivka and Lyman. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward the towns of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through our defenders' lines in the direction of Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled 10 attacks near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar, as well as in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Kuchero-Yar, and Vilne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 16 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, as well as toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Serhiivka. One firefight is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attempted to advance twice in the Ternove area and toward Dobropillia. One engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Situation on Southern sector of front remains dynamic. Enemy has concentrated over 71,000 troops in Oleksandrivske, - Syrskyi

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, Defense Forces successfully repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Rybne, Varvarivka, and Zaliznychne, as well as in the direction of Novoselivka, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, and Charivne. Two firefights are ongoing.

in the areas around the settlements of Rybne, Varvarivka, and Zaliznychne, as well as in the direction of Novoselivka, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, and Charivne. Two firefights are ongoing. The enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear," the General Staff added.