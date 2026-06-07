223 combat engagements in past 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Huliaypole sectors remain hottest, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 6 June 2026, 223 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 93 air strikes, dropping 269 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,928 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,204 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, 45 of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, particularly in the settlements of Vorozhba, Pyharyvka, and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ aviation struck three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems and eight enemy drone control points.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amount to 1,350 personnel. In addition, the Defence Forces destroyed six tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, 82 artillery systems, seven multiple launch rocket systems, two air defence systems, ten ground-based robotic systems, 2,245 unmanned aerial vehicles, 393 vehicles, and four pieces of specialised equipment.

Read more: Occupation forces have carried out 64 assaults on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions since start of day, - General Staff

Situation in the North

As noted, four combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 78 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched five assaults on our units’ positions near Staritsa, Lyman, Vovchansk, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, and Kupiansk.

See also: Independent: Biletsky’s Corps holds the line in the eastern regions most coveted by Putin

The situation in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Novoselivka, Druzhliubivka, Ozerne, Stavy, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Zakytne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out seventeen attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Pleshchiivka, Rusynove Yar, and Illinivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 46 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of Toretsk, Sofiivka, Kuchero-Yar, Bilytske, Matyashivka, Vasylivka, Dorozhne, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Zapovidne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, and Udachne," the statement reads.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,372,270 (+1,380 per day), 11,983 tanks, 43,397 artillery systems, 24,696 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched ten attacks in the areas of Vorone, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Hrushevskyi, Verbove and Ternove.

In the Huliaypole sector, the occupiers carried out 28 attacks near Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaypole, Rybne, Pryluky, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made three attempts to breach the defences near Shcherbakiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, two combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours in the areas of Antonivsky Bridge and Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.