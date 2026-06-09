AFU strike ammunition depot in Russia’s Belgorod region – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have struck an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region, as well as command posts of Russian invaders in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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Ammunition depot

On June 8, an ammunition depot of Russian troops was struck near Prokhorovka.

Watch more: Russian holidaymakers rush to flee beach during air raid alert in Sochi. VIDEO

Command posts

"Enemy command posts were struck in the areas of Nikolske and Shevchenko Pershe in Donetsk region, as well as Naumovka in Belgorod region and Iskra in Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Strikes were also carried out on the occupiers’ UAV command posts in the areas of Shevchenko Pershe in Donetsk region, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region and Oleshky in Kherson region," the statement said.

A logistics hub of the enemy was struck near Fedorivka in the Donetsk region, as well as logistics and supply depots in the areas of Mykhailivka in the Luhansk region and Hiunivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Concentrations of enemy personnel were attacked in the areas of Kurakhove, Kalynove, Shevchenko, and Stupochky in еру Donetsk region, Novohryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Iskra in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Ukrainian long-range drone attacks locomotive of Russian freight train in Bryansk region. VIDEO

Clarification

The destruction of eight fuel storage tanks and damage to nine others near the port of Mariupol in the Donetsk region on June 5, 2026, have been confirmed.

Read more: Defense Forces double number of strikes at distances over 50 km, Fedorov says