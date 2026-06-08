Ukrainian long-range drone attacks locomotive of Russian freight train in Bryansk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the Russian occupiers’ railway logistics network, which serves as the backbone for the aggressor nation’s deployment of troops, equipment and ammunition to the front line. According to Censor.NET, unique footage has emerged online showing the destruction of Russian railway transport deep behind enemy lines.

The spectacular operation was carried out by fighters from the 413th Separate Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ "Raid" Unmanned Systems Forces. The published video footage shows a Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drone flying at full speed straight into the locomotive of a freight train in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

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