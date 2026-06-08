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Russian holidaymakers rush to flee beach during air raid alert in Sochi. VIDEO
The war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine is increasingly spilling over into the aggressor country itself, disrupting everyday life even in remote holiday resorts. According to Censor.NET, a telling video has been published online, capturing the panicked rush of Russian holidaymakers from the Black Sea coast.
The incident took place in the village of Sirius near Sochi, where an air raid alert was declared due to the threat of an attack by strike drones.
The footage shows Russian beachgoers scrambling to flee the coastal area.
"Sirius, Sochi. Emergency evacuation of the beach yesterday due to a drone attack. Holidays in Russia, 2026," the authors of the post comment laconically on the video.
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