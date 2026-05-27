ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11735 visitors online
News Video Striking Russia
18 452 53

Holidaymaker in Tuapse, caked in fuel oil, climbs out of water: "I’ve had enough of this f#cking sea!!! White sand, you say?". VIDEO

The environmental situation on the Black Sea coast of the aggressor country continues to deteriorate rapidly, turning the local beaches into a man-made disaster zone. According to Censor.NET, an eloquent video has appeared online from the resort town of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation), which clearly demonstrates the true state of affairs in the region.

The footage shows a Russian man who decided to take a dip in the sea but instead ended up in a thick pool of fuel oil. The holidaymaker climbs out of the water onto the shore, covered in a sticky mess, and starts swearing profusely.

Watch more: Burning oil is spreading through streets of Tuapse following drone attack on oil refinery. VIDEO

Author: 

pollution (31) resort (8) oil fuel (10) ecology (73) The Black Sea (396) Tuapse (37)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 