Defense Forces double number of strikes at distances over 50 km, Fedorov says

In May, the number of strikes by the Defense Forces against the enemy at distances of more than 50 km from the line of contact doubled.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as he spoke about the results of eBaly for May, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy losses

"Over the month, the Defense Forces killed or seriously wounded 31,530 Russian troops. More and more of them are dying kilometers away from our positions, and each of these losses has been verified on video," the head of the ministry said.

Strikes on enemy targets

The Defense Forces are also scaling up strikes on targets at distances of 20-150 km.

In addition, the number of strikes on enemy targets more than 50 km from the line of contact doubled. We also have record figures for the destruction of enemy cars and motorcycles.

"We are hitting what sustains the Russian offensive. Destroying logistics, transport and warehouses forces the enemy to spend resources on survival instead of advancing," the minister said.

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Protecting the sky

Fedorov also said that in May, the Defense Forces shot down a record number of Shaheds. Although the enemy launched more than 10,000 attack drones, 25% more than in April, the number of shootdowns rose by 50%.

Interceptor drones are playing an important role in this result, the minister noted.

Robotization of frontline operations

"At the same time, we continue to robotize the forward edge. Over the month, our military carried out more than 14,000 logistics and evacuation missions using unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). That is an average of 455 missions every day, during which robots, not people, performed dangerous work," the defense minister said.

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