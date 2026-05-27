Half million drones for front: military choose equipment themselves through DOT-Chain Defence

Drone Industry

In 2026, the military had already received 485,000 UAVs and other equipment worth UAH 31.4 billion through DOT-Chain Defence, a weapons marketplace developed by the Defense Procurement Agency.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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DOT-Chain Defence is an additional tool for supplying the military, complementing centralized deliveries from the state. Combat units can use budget funds to independently choose and quickly order exactly the equipment they need to carry out combat missions on a specific section of the front.

Read more: Drone Line units to order UAVs through DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace

Almost 800 items from more than 200 Ukrainian manufacturers are available

The principle is simple: the military chooses, the state provides.

The Agency handles contracts, payments, and logistics. Everything works digitally, without paperwork or lengthy approvals. From order to delivery to the military, the average time is nine days.

DOT-Chain Defence is also integrated with Brave1 Market, where the military can order additional drones and equipment using eBaly under the Army of Drones.Bonus program.

At the military’s request, DOT-Chain Defence can now be used to order not only drones and equipment, but also ammunition and payload drops for unmanned systems.

Read more: Military can order unmanned ground vehicles via DOT-Chain Defence – Defense Ministry

Mechanism for advance payments to manufacturers

Also, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Procurement Agency has launched a mechanism for advance payments to manufacturers: from now on, effective drone manufacturers will receive funds in advance. The goal is to provide the market with working capital to speed up the production and delivery of technology to combat units.

At the same time, the state is scaling up centralized army supply. Delivery rates in 2026 are already significantly higher than last year’s.

Read more: AFU brigades get additional UAH 4.5bn for procurement of drones and EW via DOT-Chain Defence – Defense Ministry

In the first four months of the year, supply volumes increased significantly for:

fiber-optic FPVs;

heavy bomber drones;

fixed-wing reconnaissance drones;

mid-strike and deep-strike drones;

Mavics;

light bombers;

Shahed interceptors and other technologies.

"On the President’s instructions, we continue transforming the army supply system as quickly as possible. Our goal is to make procurement for the Ukrainian military the most transparent and effective in the world," Fedorov noted.

Read more: Ukrainian drones have upended NATO doctrines and paralyzed Russian army – The Times