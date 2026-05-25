In the Russian-Ukrainian war, drones have upended military doctrines and arms procurement.

As The Times writes, Kyiv’s "killer drones" are clearing the battlefield of Russian infantry and paralyzing its communications. This is changing Ukraine’s position on the international stage, as just 15 months ago, Donald Trump rebuked Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, saying Kyiv had no cards to play, Censor.NET informs.

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Drones have destroyed the classic front line, turning it into a broad "kill zone" where any movement carries a deadly risk. Ukraine has created a unique motivation system for operators, similar to a computer game:

Units receive points for targets hit.

The best teams "win" access to advanced technologies on the Brave1 online platform. The weapons are produced in Ukraine or secretly in NATO countries.

Watch more: Operators from 34th Brigade struck Russian UAV control post in Oleshky and eliminated 15 occupiers. VIDEO

Western Europeans may be shocked by such "gamification," but for Ukraine it is a way to survive against an enemy with three times its population. Russia’s monthly losses currently stand at about 35,000 troops, and Kyiv aims to raise this figure to 50,000 to make it unbearable for the Kremlin.

However, despite the success of UAVs, the situation remains difficult. Russia has greater manpower resources and rotates contract soldiers more often. Ukraine, meanwhile, is facing a personnel shortage and fatigue among soldiers who spend too much time on the front line. In these conditions, cheap and technological drones are saving Ukrainian lives.

Read more: Poland is interested in accelerating cooperation with Ukraine in adopting drone technologies – country’s finance minister Domański