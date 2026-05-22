Poland is interested in accelerating cooperation with Ukraine in adopting drone technologies – country’s finance minister Domański

Poland is interested in accelerating cooperation with Ukraine in adopting drone technologies, as Ukraine "has something to offer" and also has unique testing capabilities.

As Censor.NET informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański said this at a press briefing following the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Friday.

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What is known

The minister was asked whether Poland was interested in signing a Drone Deal with Ukraine.

"Yes, Poland is interested in accelerating work in the field of adopting drone technologies and in speeding up our cooperation. Yesterday in Kyiv, I also met with Ukrainian representatives in this field. We have representatives of Polish companies with the necessary capital, while on the other hand, our Ukrainian partners have something to offer us. That is, they have know-how and unique testing capabilities," Domański said.

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According to him, he also discussed the issue with Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev and can stress that the Polish side will do everything to speed up work in this area and ensure that the defence industries of Poland and Ukraine cooperate with each other.

Drone Deal agreements

For his part, Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, added that Drone Deal agreements are a systemic interest for Ukraine to ensure that the military and defence industry of its partners develops as quickly as possible and can also help fully realise the potential on the front.

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"Because our success also depends on scaling up production," he stressed.