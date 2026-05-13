EU prepares to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees

The European Union is likely to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another year, until March 2028.

Censor.NET reports this, citing EU Special Envoy for Ukrainians Ylva Johansson in an interview with DW.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

EU discusses extension of temporary protection for Ukrainians

According to Johansson, consultations are ongoing between EU member states on a common approach to the future temporary protection regime. It is expected that it may be extended for another year with minor adjustments.

"In my view, it looks like we will arrive at an extension of temporary protection, possibly with some minor adjustments, but mainly for another year," Johansson said.

She explained that such a decision is linked to the continuation of the war in Ukraine and the lack of immediate prospects for a peace agreement or a lasting ceasefire.

Read more: All negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s EU accession could be opened by summer – Kallas

At the same time, the EU stresses that Ukrainians who have been living in EU countries for a long time should gradually switch to other legal grounds for residence.

According to the Council of the EU, around 4.35 million Ukrainians are currently using temporary protection. Most of them are staying in Germany, Poland and Czechia.

Read more: EU will officially join Special Tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine this week – Kallas