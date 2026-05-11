EU will officially join Special Tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine this week – Kallas
The European Union will officially join the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine this week.
As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.
"There can be no just and lasting peace without Russia's accountability. This week, the EU will officially join the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression, and today ministers gave the green light for the EU to become a participant in the International Claims Commission," said the EU High Representative.
Abduction of children is one of the gravest crimes
She believes that among the horrors caused by Russia's war, the abduction of Ukrainian children is one of the worst.
"The abduction of children is a deliberate Russian attack on Ukraine's future. In response, ministers today adopted 23 new sanctions lists targeting those responsible, and after this press conference, I will be among those hosting the meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, where we will also discuss what we are going to do, and the goal must be the return of every child abducted by Russia," Kallas added.
Background
- On April 30, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on "Ensuring accountability and justice in response to Russia's ongoing attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine."
- The resolution contains a call for the EU to join and finalize the creation of a tribunal on the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine as soon as possible.
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