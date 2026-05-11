Canada expands sanctions against Russia over abduction of Ukrainian children

Canada has announced an expansion of sanctions against individuals and organizations involved in the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the Government of Canada, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

It is noted that 23 individuals and five organizations have been targeted by the sanctions.

The statement says that since the start of Russia’s aggression in 2014, thousands of Ukrainian children have been illegally deported or forcibly removed from Ukraine, as well as subjected to indoctrination and militarization by Russian authorities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

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It also stresses that these actions are unacceptable and must be stopped.

"The unlawful deportation and forcible transfer of children constitute a grave breach of international humanitarian law and a serious violation of human rights," the statement said.

Russia must immediately return the children

In addition, Canada called on the Russian authorities to immediately return Ukrainian children home and comply with their obligations under international law.

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"The return of these children is important from a humanitarian perspective and is central to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the statement said.

It is reported that Canada has previously imposed sanctions on more than 80 individuals and organizations involved in violations of the rights of Ukrainian children. These include Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Bielova, as well as regional commissioners and other individuals responsible for the unlawful deportation and forcible transfer of children.

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