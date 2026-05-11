UK has imposed sanctions on Russia over abduction of Ukrainian children

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on 85 individuals and organizations involved in the deportation, indoctrination, and militarization of Ukrainian children. The sanctions also target individuals involved in recent attempts to interfere in the upcoming elections in Armenia.

This was reported by the government's press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The list includes 29 individuals linked to Russia’s systematic campaign to deport and forcibly conscript Ukrainian children, as well as 56 others responsible for the Kremlin’s information war.

The United Kingdom has also allocated an additional 1.2 million pounds to locate and verify the status of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported.

£600,000 to the Verification Center, which is searching for these children and has provided substantial evidence to the UN Commission of Inquiry to support its findings that Russia’s actions constitute crimes against humanity.

And 600,000 pounds for a search program led by Ukraine, which tracks down and locates thousands of Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported by Russia.

They described this package of sanctions as one of the toughest measures the country has taken to combat "Russia's hostile activities."

"The new measures target 49 individuals working at the Social Design Agency (SDA), including writers, translators, and videographers responsible for spreading false Kremlin propaganda. The SDA was tasked and funded by the Kremlin to carry out a series of interference operations aimed at undermining democracy and weakening support for Ukraine," the UK government stated.

Read more: Ukraine steps up work with partners to synchronize sanctions, including on Russia’s "shadow grain fleet", Zelenskyy says

They stated that ANO Dialog, an organization already subject to sanctions, carries out tasks for the Russian presidential administration and collaborates with Russian intelligence services to conduct disinformation campaigns on behalf of the Russian government.

ANO Dialog also coordinated with Russian intelligence on plans to interfere in Armenia’s domestic politics.

Sanctions have been imposed on the "Warrior Center," a facility for military and sports training and patriotic education for young people, where Ukrainian children undergo military training.

Yulia Sergeyevna Velichko, the "minister" of youth policy of the "LPR," was also sanctioned for her role in implementing state initiatives aimed at the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, including the issuance of Russian passports to children from the temporarily occupied territories and the organization of programs designed to familiarize them with Russian ideology.