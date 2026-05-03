Sweden has announced detention of suspicious Russian tanker in Baltic Sea

The Swedish Coast Guard detained the tanker Jin Hui in the Baltic Sea; the vessel is suspected of belonging to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet."

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a Reuters article citing a statement from the Swedish Coast Guard.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to the agency, Coast Guard personnel, together with the police, boarded the vessel, which was in Swedish territorial waters. They then launched a preliminary investigation into possible violations of maritime regulations.

The vessel was flying the Syrian flag, but Swedish authorities believe this status may be fictitious. It is also noted that the tanker was not carrying any cargo, and its final destination remained unclear.

Watch more: King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden arrives in Ukraine: together with Zelenskyy, he honours fallen warriors

Allegations of a fake flag and violations

The Swedish Coast Guard has pointed out that there are a number of discrepancies in the vessel’s documentation. This raises doubts about its legal status and compliance with international standards.

"The Coast Guard suspects that the vessel is sailing under a false flag, as there are a number of discrepancies regarding its flag status, and therefore it does not meet seaworthiness requirements," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, the tanker is on the sanctions lists of the European Union and the United Kingdom. It is precisely such vessels that are often used to circumvent restrictions and transport oil outside official channels.

See more: Missile ship "Karakurt", patrol boat and tanker belonging to Russian Federation’s shadow fleet in port of Primorsk have been hit, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Europe is stepping up oversight of the "shadow fleet"

Swedish Minister of Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin stated that the detained vessel may be part of Russia’s "shadow fleet" network. According to estimates by European countries, such tankers are being used to finance the war against Ukraine.

Recently, European countries have stepped up inspections of ships in the Baltic Sea. Since the beginning of the year, Sweden has already detained five vessels on suspicion of various violations. These include oil spills and the use of false flags.

In a number of cases, criminal proceedings have been initiated against crew members. This indicates tighter controls and a tougher response to attempts to circumvent international sanctions.