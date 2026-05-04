Britain to join EU’s €90 billion programme for Ukraine

The UK plans to join a major European lending initiative to support Ukraine and strengthen defence cooperation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the British government.

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"Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected on Monday to tell ​a summit in Armenia's capital Yerevan of the European Political Community - a discussion ​forum set up after Russia's invasion in 2022 - that Britain wants ⁠to work with the EU to support Ukraine in getting vital military equipment," the Prime Minister’s office said.

The loan, approved by the EU last month, is intended to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s needs for the next two years, with the bulk of the sum earmarked for military expenditure as Kyiv defends itself against Russian aggression.

"The extra funding could also unlock opportunities for British businesses ​to meet Ukraine's urgent needs, particularly in the defence sector," the government said ​in a statement.

The UK, which has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia since the war began in 2022, is also set to announce another package of "painful sanctions" against Russian companies this week to disrupt military supply chains.

What preceded

It was previously reported that EU ambassadors had initiated a written procedure to approve a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which will run until 23 April.

On 23 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the European Union had unblocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

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