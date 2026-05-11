EU has imposed new sanctions on Russia over abduction of Ukrainian children

On May 11, the Council of the European Union imposed sanctions on 23 individuals and entities responsible for the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children.

This is mentioned in a statement by the Council of the EU, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, on the day of the high-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, the Council of the EU decided to impose restrictive measures against 16 additional individuals and seven organizations responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

"The decision targets individuals responsible for the systematic illegal deportation, forced displacement, and forced assimilation—including indoctrination and militarized education—of Ukrainian minors, as well as their illegal adoption and removal to the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories," the statement reads.

According to estimates, since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation has deported and abducted nearly 20,500 Ukrainian children.

"These actions constitute serious violations of international law and a breach of the fundamental rights of the child, and are aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity and undermining the survival of future generations," the Council of the EU emphasized.

Read more: EU FMs to discuss new aspects of security guarantees for Ukraine on May 11

Who has been sanctioned

It is noted that the list of entities includes federal government agencies affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Education, such as the All-Russian children’s centers "Orlyonok," "Alye Parusa," and "Smena." They organize programs for Ukrainian children, within which they are subjected to pro-Russian ideological indoctrination, in particular through "patriotic events, ideological education, and military-oriented activities."

Other organizations on the list take in Ukrainian minors who have been transported from the occupied territories of Ukraine and subject them to programs that align with Russian state policy, including political and ideological indoctrination and activities consistent with educational programs designed for basic military training.

Today's sanctions lists also include officials and politicians from territories illegally occupied by Russia, as well as various leaders of youth camps and military-patriotic clubs and organizations.

"They are all responsible for promoting patriotic and military education among young people through ideological indoctrination in Russian military culture, militarized training, and participation in events that glorify Russia's war of aggression," the statement reads.