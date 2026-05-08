EU FMs to discuss new aspects of security guarantees for Ukraine on May 11

European Union foreign ministers will discuss new aspects of security guarantees for Ukraine on May 11, including satellite monitoring of a possible ceasefire regime and EU participation in overseeing the implementation of a peace agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

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Satellite monitoring of peace agreement implementation

EU member states will discuss the possibility of satellite monitoring of the implementation of a peace agreement for Ukraine on May 11.

"The ministers will discuss how the European Union’s contribution could strengthen security arrangements in the event of a peace agreement entering into force the following day after its conclusion. They will also discuss the European Union’s participation in monitoring such a peace agreement," a senior EU official familiar with the issue of security guarantees said on condition of anonymity.

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He added that topics previously raised by ministers during earlier meetings "will be supplemented with additional discussion points, including satellite monitoring."

The European official also said that at the beginning of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who will personally travel to Brussels, will brief EU ministers on the current situation in Ukraine and on the battlefield, as well as on Ukraine’s urgent needs regarding European assistance.

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The senior official also stressed that there is a clear understanding within the EU that Russia has no desire whatsoever to make any sincere efforts to establish a just and fair peace.

Background

The security guarantees plan provides for six key points:

Permanent military support for Ukraine. Ukraine’s Armed Forces must remain at the level of up to 800,000 troops in peacetime to deter aggression and protect the territory. Creation of the "Multinational Force Ukraine" led by Europe. It is being formed within the Coalition of the Willing with US support to restore the AFU, protect the skies and ensure maritime security, with possible operations on Ukrainian territory. A ceasefire monitoring mechanism. US-led monitoring with international participation for early warning of attacks, recording violations and responding to them. Legally binding security guarantees. In the event of a new attack, allies would be obliged to respond using military, intelligence, economic and diplomatic means. Investments in Ukraine’s reconstruction. Financing reconstruction, trade agreements and compensation for damages by Russia. Russian assets in the EU remain frozen. Support for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.