Progress has been made on issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has made progress in terms of security guarantees and is 90% satisfied with European guarantees.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Polish agency PAP.

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He noted that the US Congress must approve the security guarantees that Ukraine is counting on.

"Especially since we will have guarantees offered by the US and approved by Congress... It is very important how our partners will react to a possible repeat of Russian aggression," the president said.

European security guarantees

However, Zelenskyy noted that European security guarantees do not fully satisfy Ukraine.

"We are not entirely satisfied with everything here, but we are 90% satisfied with them," said the head of state.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia must be punished for all evil it has brought to our land

Army size as an element of security

Speaking about the working draft of the peace plan, Zelenskyy focused on the issue of the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the document provides for an army of 800,000 soldiers.

"This is what our army needs," he stressed.

Gratitude to the US and position on Putin's intentions

The President thanked the United States and US leader Donald Trump for their desire to end the war in Ukraine, while stressing that Russia is not interested in peace.

Putin has no desire to end this war. He has no intention of ending the war with Ukraine alone – he wants to go further," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the key question remains who can really stop the Russian dictator – through sanctions, military force and other instruments.

Read more: Ukraine offers Poland consultations on protection against drones, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy emphasised that the United States is one of the key players on the international stage.