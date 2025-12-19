Ukraine offers Poland consultations on protection against drones, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had offered Poland consultations on protection against drones.
The head of state made this statement during a conversation with the media in Poland, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Ukraine offers Poland consultations on protection against drones. We know how to defend against all existing types of drones that Russia has, which could be used against our neighbors. Against Poland, against other nations," he said.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready to continue security dialogue with Poland.
"Given the threats from Belarus, Ukraine can offer cooperation on maritime security. This is important from the point of view of Poland's position in the Baltic Sea. We are ready to demonstrate our production and security capabilities," the president added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Poland.
- It is known that Zelenskyy met with Navrotsky for the first time.
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