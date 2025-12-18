Ukraine should not amend Constitution on NATO course despite US stance – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not see the need to change Ukraine’s constitutional course toward NATO membership despite the position of the United States.

He said this at a press conference with media, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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US statements on NATO

Zelenskyy noted that US skepticism about Ukraine joining NATO emerged under the previous US administration. In particular, he said he "directly asked whether Ukraine could be in NATO" former President Biden.

"This was even before the (full-scale) war. President Biden told me: ‘No, you will not be in NATO.’ I came back to this question every time, and at some point in the White House, it already caused smiles," he said.

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He said he was not given any arguments against Ukraine’s membership:

"I don’t understand when they tell me, like, in principle we are not against it, but you will not be in NATO. Because that means someone is against it. And we need to speak frankly about who is against it."

Choice is up to Ukrainians

At the same time, Zelenskyy recalled that the goal of Ukraine’s accession to NATO is enshrined in the Constitution.

"Honestly, I don’t think we need to change our country’s Constitution (on this issue).

"Let the Ukrainian people decide what to do with our Constitution, not someone else. Certainly not (acceptable to make such changes) because of calls by the Russian Federation or anyone else. This is our Constitution and our course," the head of state stressed, expressing confidence that membership in the Alliance remains the best possible option for Ukraine’s security guarantees.

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Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the US position on Ukraine in NATO could change over time:

"They don’t see us there, for now. Everything in life is ‘for now’. Maybe in the future the position will change. We are fighting for security guarantees."