Donbas, ZNPP and reparations: Zelenskyy lists issues with no agreement with US

The United States and Ukraine have not yet reached an agreement on Donbas and the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of state said this during a press conference in Brussels.

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Donbas and ZNPP

"Now, on the sensitive issues we discussed with the United States. Donbas is an issue that has not been resolved, we have different views. The nuclear power plant (ZNPP – ed.), which is occupied by the Russian Federation, is not operating, it is in ruins, but it must operate and supply electricity. It is our plant, our rights," he said.

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Reparation loan

Zelenskyy added that the issue of the reparations loan also remains unagreed.

"I believe the reparation loan issue must be resolved positively. Because this is not only about financial support for Ukraine in the first quarter of next year, it is also about something else. We very much do not want this instrument to later remain in the hands of the ‘Russians’. We really do not want that, and we believe they will do everything to block it," he said.

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Earlier reports said the United States had proposed that Ukraine use the occupied ZNPP "three-way" — the United States, Ukraine and Russia. President Zelenskyy considers this unfair.