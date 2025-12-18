Ukraine has shortage of some missiles for certain air defense systems, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is facing a shortage of certain types of missiles for some air defense systems.

Zelenskyy said this at a press conference in Brussels, Censor.NET reports.

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Air defense missile shortage

He said he does not want to publicly specify which missiles are in short supply.

"Today we are also talking about air defense, about some missiles, I don’t want to say out loud which ones are in short supply. There are some systems that lack certain types of missiles. I told our partners today: we can discuss this for a long time, but something is flying in every day. Every minute something hits somewhere. This has to be shot down," Zelenskyy said.

Therefore, partners either provide licenses, provide missiles, or help with funding so that Ukraine can buy them, the president said.

Read more: Czechia to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defense against drones, says Fiala

War to continue

Zelenskyy also said Russia is setting record budgets not for peace but for war against Ukraine, which, in his view, poses a long-term threat not only to Ukraine but also to other countries.

"This could be a new stage of the war. I don’t want to scare anyone. Everyone just needs to be ready. And the final point: does Europe understand? This is a very important catalyst. Today’s decision is the answer to whether our partners understand us or not. We’ll see," the president added.

Read more: Pentagon suspends supply of certain types of air defence missiles to Ukraine - Politico