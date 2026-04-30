European Parliament adopts resolution on tribunal for Russia and calls on EU to join and finalize its creation

Today, 30 April, during a plenary session, the European Parliament adopted the resolution "Ensuring accountability and justice in response to Russia’s ongoing attacks against civilians in Ukraine." The resolution calls on the EU to join and finalize the creation of a tribunal on Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine as soon as possible.

This was reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

MEPs called for the swift launch of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which all EU member states should join.

The resolution was adopted by 446 votes in favor, 63 against, and 52 abstentions.

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What the resolution says

The European Parliament stresses that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law and that the leaders of Russia and its allies must be held accountable for their role in the crime of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other international crimes.

MEPs also expressed strong support for the establishment and swift launch of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and called on all EU member states to join it.

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Parliament believes that "accountability must extend to all those who can direct or facilitate the crime of aggression, including the highest political, military and judicial leadership, such as members of Russia’s State Duma or the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation."

International Criminal Court

In addition, MEPs "expressed full support for the investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Ukraine, while recalling the obligations of EU member states under the Rome Statute to arrest and surrender persons subject to ICC arrest warrants on their territory."

Read more: Austria joins creation of special tribunal against Russian Federation, - Sybiha

Sanctions against Russia

The resolution also welcomed the EU’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia and stresses that all sanctions should not be lifted until a peace agreement has been signed and implemented.

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Special Tribunal for Russia’s crimes