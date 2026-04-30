European Parliament adopts resolution on tribunal for Russia and calls on EU to join and finalize its creation
Today, 30 April, during a plenary session, the European Parliament adopted the resolution "Ensuring accountability and justice in response to Russia’s ongoing attacks against civilians in Ukraine." The resolution calls on the EU to join and finalize the creation of a tribunal on Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine as soon as possible.
This was reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
MEPs called for the swift launch of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which all EU member states should join.
The resolution was adopted by 446 votes in favor, 63 against, and 52 abstentions.
What the resolution says
The European Parliament stresses that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law and that the leaders of Russia and its allies must be held accountable for their role in the crime of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other international crimes.
MEPs also expressed strong support for the establishment and swift launch of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and called on all EU member states to join it.
Parliament believes that "accountability must extend to all those who can direct or facilitate the crime of aggression, including the highest political, military and judicial leadership, such as members of Russia’s State Duma or the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation."
International Criminal Court
In addition, MEPs "expressed full support for the investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Ukraine, while recalling the obligations of EU member states under the Rome Statute to arrest and surrender persons subject to ICC arrest warrants on their territory."
Sanctions against Russia
The resolution also welcomed the EU’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia and stresses that all sanctions should not be lifted until a peace agreement has been signed and implemented.
Special Tribunal for Russia’s crimes
- On 21 March 2025, work on the key legal documents for the creation of the Special Tribunal for Russia’s war crimes was completed at a final meeting in Strasbourg.
- In April, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said the European Union had completed technical negotiations on the creation of a special tribunal against Russia to punish the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
- In May, Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the President’s Office, said the Special Tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine could begin work as early as next year.
- In June, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe adopted key documents needed to establish the Special Tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine.
- On 25 June 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset signed an agreement establishing the Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
- The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would not recognize the Special Tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine and warned third countries against joining it.
- On 1 July 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed documents for the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Special Tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.
- On 15 July 2025, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement with the Council of Europe on the establishment of a special tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.
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