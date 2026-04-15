Zelenskyy discussed with Norwegian Parliament special tribunal for Russian crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Parliament Speaker Masoud Gharahkhani and leaders of political parties.
According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Special Tribunal on Russian Aggression
During the meeting, the parties discussed the establishment of a Special tribunal to address Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy called on the Norwegian Parliament to support the launch of this mechanism, as well as compensation mechanisms to cover losses.
Defense cooperation
Separate attention was given to cooperation in the defense-industrial complex.
The President emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its combat experience to strengthen the security of Norway and the region.
New agreements
Zelenskyy also noted that during a previous meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the two sides agreed to begin work on preparing the Drone Deal.
Norwegian lawmakers have assured that support for Ukraine will remain steadfast and unanimous across all key areas.
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