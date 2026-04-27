EU may join reparations commission for Ukraine

This week, the European Parliament will consider the European Union’s accession to an international mechanism intended to serve as a key instrument for securing reparations from Russia for Ukraine.

This was reported by a correspondent for "European Truth" in Strasbourg, according to Censor.NET.

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This refers to the EU’s potential accession to the International Claims Commission, which would become part of a broader mechanism for compensating Ukraine for damages caused by the war.

The voting procedure in the European Parliament

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced that an urgent procedure has been initiated to address this issue. A vote on adding the item to the agenda is scheduled for April 28.

If the proposal receives support, the Commission could put the final decision on EU accession to a vote as early as April 30. After that, the decision must still be approved by the Council of the European Union.

"The vote on this motion will take place tomorrow," Roberta Metsola said at the opening of the plenary session.

Read more: European Parliament approved 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine

A step toward a reparations mechanism

The International Claims Commission is one component of the mechanism designed to ensure the payment of compensation to Ukraine. It is to work in conjunction with the Register of Damages, established in 2023 under the auspices of the Council of Europe.

In December 2025, the European Union and more than 30 countries signed a convention establishing this commission. Its purpose is to review claims and determine the amount of compensation for war-related damages.

If Ukraine joins the EU, the process of establishing a fully-fledged compensation mechanism could be significantly accelerated.