The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe adopted key documents necessary for the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

This was announced by Ukraine's Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe.

The decision was supported by 40 members, with 3 opposing and 3 abstaining.

The Committee also authorized Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić to sign a bilateral agreement with Ukraine formalizing the tribunal’s launch.

This decision marks the final formal step before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg. Zelenskyy is expected to address the Committee of Ministers, chaired by Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg, and sign the corresponding agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on Wednesday, June 25.

It is worth noting that the special tribunal, which the West aims to create to prosecute war crimes against Ukraine, will not try Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, or Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in absentia while they remain in office.

