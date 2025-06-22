Zelenskyy is going to PACE meeting next week

On June 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is traveling to France to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

According to Yevropeiska Pravda, this visit, which appeared in the PACE indicative program only a few days ago, has already been agreed with the President's office.

However, due to the chaotic events at the NATO and EU summits, there is a small chance of disruption.

It is not yet clear whether this means that Zelenskyy will head to Strasbourg from The Hague, where he will be staying on June 23-24, and will not attend the EU summit, where the Ukrainian president's participation was under consideration.

However, Zelenskyy is currently scheduled to meet with EU and member state leaders in The Hague after the NATO summit.

But against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's declining interest in resolving the war in Ukraine, some Ukrainian officials, according to media reports, doubt the advisability of President Zelenskyy's visit to the NATO summit.

