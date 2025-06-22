ENG
Russia is repeating crimes of Nazis: mass graves, tortured prisoners, destroyed cities - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Eighty years ago, the world defeated Nazism and vowed: "Never again".

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

But, according to him, today Russia is repeating the crimes of the Nazis: mass graves of civilians, tortured prisoners, abducted children, and destroyed cities.

"Today, Ukrainians are fighting against racism with the same courage with which our ancestors defeated Nazism. For this is a battle for the very essence of humanity: for freedom, dignity and justice," the Head of State added.

