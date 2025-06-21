Zelenskyy announced opening of Ukrainian weapons production abroad

Ukraine has launched the Build with Ukraine programme, and in the summer, relevant agreements will be signed to start exporting Ukrainian technologies abroad in the format of opening production lines.

As noted, the opening of production lines is planned not only in Europe: "in those countries that help us, that finance the production of drones and start financing the production of missiles in Ukraine".



"We will provide the appropriate technologies and produce weapons for us and for them in their countries: drones of various types, missiles and, possibly, artillery. We already have agreements. During the war, we plan to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with all this," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president stressed that Ukraine would not cooperate with countries that sympathise with Russia, and none of the technology should reach them.

According to Zelenskyy, there are already preliminary agreements with a number of countries. These include Denmark, as well as Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania. The private sector is also involved in the negotiations.

In addition, it is noted that this year Ukraine has attracted $43 billion for the Ukrainian defence industry.

"This is money to support the Ukrainian defence industry, this is funding for our defence industry. Ukraine is part of Europe's security, and we want 0.25% of the GDP of a partner state to be allocated to our defence industry and domestic production next year," Zelenskyy added.