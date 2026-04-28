Czech Republic to join agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia, — Sybiha

The Czech Republic has expressed its willingness to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement to establish a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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23rd participating country

"We thank the Czech Republic for notifying the Council of Europe of its readiness to accede to the Enlarged Partial Agreement, which is necessary for the establishment of the Special Tribunal. The Czech Republic becomes the 23rd country to join this historic initiative, and we hope to see more responsible states follow suit," Sibiga said.

The minister said that on May 14–15 in Chisinau, the agreement will be put to a vote in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

"Those who started the war against our country and continue to wage it must know that justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is inevitable," the foreign minister stressed.

Read more: Czech Republic will fulfill its obligations to NATO, - Babiš

Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes