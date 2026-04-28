Czech Republic to join agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia, — Sybiha
The Czech Republic has expressed its willingness to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement to establish a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
23rd participating country
"We thank the Czech Republic for notifying the Council of Europe of its readiness to accede to the Enlarged Partial Agreement, which is necessary for the establishment of the Special Tribunal. The Czech Republic becomes the 23rd country to join this historic initiative, and we hope to see more responsible states follow suit," Sibiga said.
The minister said that on May 14–15 in Chisinau, the agreement will be put to a vote in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.
"Those who started the war against our country and continue to wage it must know that justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is inevitable," the foreign minister stressed.
Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes
- On March 21, 2025, at the final meeting in Strasbourg, work was completed on the key legal documents for the establishment of a Special Tribunal on Russian War Crimes.
- In April, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that the European Union had concluded technical negotiations on establishing a special tribunal against Russia to punish the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
- Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, noted in May that the Special Tribunal on Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine could begin its work as early as next year.
- At its June meeting, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe adopted key documents necessary for the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine.
- On June 25, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset signed an agreement establishing a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
- The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it would not recognize the Special Tribunal on Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine and warned third countries against joining it.
- On July 1, 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the documents to ratify the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal on Russia’s Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.
- On July 15, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the Agreement with the Council of Europe on the establishment of a special tribunal to address the Russian Federation’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.
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