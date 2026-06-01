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News Ramstein meeting
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New meeting in ’Ramstein’ format is due to take place on 18 June in Brussels, - media

Fedorov

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the "Ramstein" format) is scheduled for June 18.

This was reported by "Suspilne," according to Censor.NET.

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Meeting details

The meeting will take place immediately before the start of the official meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov outlined the key areas and priorities for upcoming negotiations with international partners. According to him, the Ukrainian delegation will focus on three key areas.

See more: "Energy Ramstein": Partners have pledged €100 million to help Ukraine prepare for winter. PHOTOS

Ukraine's priorities for the upcoming "Ramstein" conference:

  • Defending Ukraine's airspace — deploying additional air defense systems and missiles for them;

  • Strengthening capabilities on the front lines—supplying artillery, armored vehicles, and scarce ammunition to deter the Russian occupiers;

  • Technological cooperation — joint innovative development and scaling up of production of unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment.

Author: 

Mykhailo Fedorov (289) Ramstein (150)
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