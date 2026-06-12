General Staff confirmed destruction of Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation and number of enemy military facilities in temporarily occupied territories

Yesterday, 10 June, and during the night of 11 June 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of military, logistical and industrial targets belonging to the Russian occupying forces. In particular, the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation was hit.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Afipsky Oil Refinery

According to available data, the strike on the target and a fire on the plant’s premises have been confirmed.

The General Staff notes that the Afipsky Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the south of the Russian Federation. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tonnes. The plant produces diesel fuel, petrol, fuel oil, and other petroleum products used to support the economy and military logistics of the aggressor state.

Read more: Drones attacked Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai: fire broke out following explosions

Other targets

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a facility for the production and outfitting of unmanned maritime vessels in Sevastopol has been struck.

The facility was used by the occupiers to assemble, equip, and prepare unmanned maritime platforms, which are deployed by the enemy to carry out missions in the Black Sea.

Also in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, a storage facility for unmanned aerial vehicles near the village of Hryhorivka was struck.

In addition, enemy command posts in the areas of Davydivka, Novoznamianka, Bakhmut, Selidove, and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions were struck.

An enemy UAV command post in the Novandriivka area of the Donetsk region was also struck.

Furthermore, in the Dovzhansk area of the Luhansk region, a concentration of the occupiers’ unmanned aerial vehicle units was struck. A workshop for the production and repair of UAVs was also struck in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically reduce the Russian aggressor’s capabilities to wage war against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 11 June, drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. A major fire broke out on the refinery’s premises as a result of the strike.

See more: Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is on fire following attack in Samara. PHOTOS