Drones attacked Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar region: fire broke out following explosions

On the night of 11 June, drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation. The strike caused a major fire to break out on the refinery’s premises.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The attack on the oil refinery in the village of Afipsky began after midnight. Local residents reported hearing the sound of drones flying overhead at intervals of several minutes.

Videos posted online show air defence systems in action and a large-scale fire on the refinery premises.

"Debris from the drones fell in the village of Afipsky. This resulted in a fire on the refinery premises," said the Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters.

The Afipsky refinery supplies fuel to the Russian army

The Afipsky refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia. Its design capacity exceeds 6 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The refinery specialises in oil refining, producing petrol and diesel fuel. Its main products are petrol, diesel fuel and aviation fuel – in other words, products that can be used as fuel for military equipment

The Afipsky Oil Refinery is considered strategic for supplying fuel to the Russian Armed Forces, particularly to southern military units.

Read more: Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is on fire following attack in Samara. PHOTOS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the plant has been repeatedly targeted:

On the night of 29 November 2025, according to reports from Russian sources, a new attack took place on the Afipsky oil refinery, resulting in a fire.

Earlier, on 26 September 2025, drones also struck the plant – debris fell onto one of the units, causing a fire covering an area of approximately 30 m².

On the night of 29 November 2025, Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was again hit by drone strikes. The oil refinery was once again targeted.

On 14 December 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck facilities at the Afipsky oil refinery. It is reported that explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded in the area of the target. The extent of the damage is being assessed. Local residents reported on Telegram channels that there had been powerful explosions and that the city was completely without power.

On the night of 14 March 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck enemy military and logistical infrastructure targets on Russian territory, including the Afipsky oil refinery. A direct hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the refinery premises.

It is estimated that such attacks have already forced Russia to lose a significant portion of its refining capacity, which could affect fuel supplies to the army.

Read more: 25 oil facilities hit by UAV forces in 40 days, - Commander Madyar. VIDEO