Salary increases, new contracts and recruitment of foreign nationals: Zelenskyy has unveiled details of reform. VIDEO

Salaries for military personnel in the rear will be increased to 30,000 hryvnias, and there will be three types of military service contracts.

This was announced by President Zelenskyy, reports Censor.NET.

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Salaries

The minimum salary for military personnel in the rear will rise from 20,000 to 30,000 hryvnias.

At the same time, the average salary for an infantryman will be 300,000 hryvnias per month, with a maximum of up to 460,000 hryvnias.

There are plans to double the salaries of combat unit commanders.

New contracts

Three types of contracts are being introduced:

infantry assault (10 or 14 months);

combat (24 months);

basic (24 months).

Upon completion of their contract, military personnel will be guaranteed a deferment from mobilisation. At the same time, the duration of this deferment may exceed the stated six months.

Servicemen who have already signed a contract will be able to renew it on new terms, taking into account the time already served.

Demobilisation

By the end of the year, there are plans to begin the gradual discharge of service personnel who have served the longest in the Defence Forces and spent the most time in combat positions.

Read more: There are resources to increase pay in army. Minimum of 30,000 UAH in rear, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Recruitment of foreigners

The market for recruiting foreigners will be opened up. Private recruitment companies will be involved in this.

Transfers

Automatic transfers within the front line will be introduced via "Army+".

AWOL

For military personnel on AWOL, there will be a time-limited ‘return window’ with the option to choose their unit and commander independently.

Other changes

Mission control will be introduced for assault troops and infantry. This is necessary to confirm presence at positions, guarantee payments and facilitate the rapid search for the wounded.

A system with over 160 performance indicators will be introduced to assess the work of brigades.

What led up to this?

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has the resources to increase salaries for military personnel.