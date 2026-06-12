There are resources to increase pay in army. Minimum of 30,000 UAH in rear, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has the resources to increase military personnel’s salaries.

The head of state announced this in a video address, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Yesterday and today have been very busy days for our political decisions. Yesterday, I held meetings with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Hnatov confirm this.

A course of action has been agreed upon – to increase the financial stability of our defence and ensure the further transformation of the Ukrainian army. I am grateful to the parliamentarians who approved the budget amendments to strengthen our defence. I am grateful to our partners who are helping us," the statement reads.

Read more: Ministry of Defence preparing reform of military allowances and introduction of service terms, – Svyrydenko

Payments

"There are resources to increase pay in the army. A minimum of 30,000 hryvnias in the rear. The more combat missions, the higher the pay. There will be new, significantly better contracts for infantrymen. An average of 300,000 hryvnias on the front line. Everything rests on the Ukrainian infantry, on our Ukrainian infantryman.

The contracts will be drafted to ensure clarity: contract duration – 10, 14 or 24 months – and specific terms, namely clear deferrals. Guaranteed terms and real deferrals. In addition, payments for Ukrainian combat commanders will be increased, and this should create a positive incentive to retain leadership experience within the army. The Cabinet of Ministers will approve a specific mechanism, and the first new allowances are due to be introduced by the Cabinet as early as June," explained the head of state.

Read more: Svyrydenko says concept of army reform will be presented in July – Honcharenko

The president also addressed the issue of transfers within the military.

"Further simplification of transfers for soldiers, more opportunities for advancement within the army, and more positive incentives to join the defence forces.



I expect that every element of the changes currently being implemented will prove its effectiveness this summer. The Ministry of Defence will present the details of the decisions," he concluded.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada has increased social benefits for rescue workers and police officers: minimum salary is set at 10 times subsistence minimum, and bonus system has been updated, - Klymenko