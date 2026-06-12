Ministry of Defence preparing reform of military allowances and introduction of service terms, – Svyrydenko

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence is preparing a reform that provides for an increase in allowances for military personnel and the establishment of specific terms of service.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

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According to her, the relevant package of changes is set to be presented in the coming weeks.

Svyrydenko noted that implementing the reform will require significant financial resources, so the government is currently working on balancing the budget.

"These are substantial funds. We are currently calculating how to balance the budget in order to ensure the continuity of these payments both this year and in the coming periods," she said.

What the reform entails

The initiative is expected to cover:

a review of the system of financial allowances for military personnel;

the introduction of clearer terms of service;

stabilisation and guaranteed payments in the long term.

Details of the reform are to be made public following its official submission.

Read more: Svyrydenko says concept of army reform will be presented in July – Honcharenko