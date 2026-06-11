Svyrydenko says concept of army reform will be presented in July – Honcharenko

The government has said that the concept of army reform will be presented in July.

This was reported by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Dear servicemen and members of their families! I know that you are all waiting for an increase in monetary allowance and changes to the terms of service.

I know that Minister Fedorov promised to present the concept in April, then in May, then in June. And I know that you are asking: where is this concept?

I am answering.

At the Conciliation Council, Prime Minister Svyrydenko said it would be in July. She did not say WHICH YEAR. But definitely in July.

Not only has the Minister of Defence forgotten about these contracts and about money (he is striking Russian oil refineries with missiles), but so has the President of Ukraine. The media scandal involving Mindich has passed, so there is no reason to talk about improving the lives of servicemen," the parliamentarian said.

Read more: Fedorov did not clearly answer where he plans to get money to increase military salaries – MP Rakhmanin

Background

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said it was preparing specific steps to improve the quality of the mobilisation resource and change the system of selection, medical control, and training.

The Ministry of Defence said that the army reform could be presented in June.

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Hnatov said that the government was considering several scenarios for increasing the monetary allowance of servicemen. The proposals have already been developed and are under consideration.

Read more: Indexation for military personnel: from June, pay will be increased by 132 hryvnias, - Honcharenko