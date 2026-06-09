Fedorov did not clearly answer where he plans to get money to increase military salaries – MP Rakhmanin

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov did not give MPs from the defense committee a clear answer about the sources of funding for higher salaries for military personnel.

This was stated by Holos MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Serhii Rakhmanin, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Commenting on the army reform announced by the Defense Ministry, the lawmaker said that so far there is only a set of talking points.

"Increasing monetary rewards for military personnel. But the question is: where will the financial resources for this come from? We did not hear an answer in February, March, April, or May," Rakhmanin explained.

"On the need to increase payments. All heads of the Ministry of Defense, all representatives of the Armed Forces have been talking about this, if I am not mistaken, at least since the beginning of 2024. So, a) this is not news, b) this needs to be done, c) I have already said this: I do not know where the financial resources for this will come from.

Next, can this be done, does it necessarily have to be done by law, or can it be done through by-laws, resolutions, ministerial orders, and so on? Theoretically, this can be bypassed, and these things can be provided for through by-laws, but it is still preferable to do this by law, as was done before. It is not mandatory, but it is preferable," the MP said.

Read more: Indexation for military personnel: from June, pay will be increased by 132 hryvnias, - Honcharenko

At the same time, Rakhmanin noted that the budget amendments already approved by the Rada and those planned for a vote do not contain this money, and it has not been earmarked.

"To increase monetary rewards and monetary allowance for military personnel, there must be a separate budget program, detailed and calculated. Perhaps it exists, but I have not seen it, and no member of our committee has seen it either. And in the budget amendments we voted for, and in those we plan to vote for, this has not been included.

That is, I predict that perhaps they are somehow making provision for this, but so far, this money cannot be physically seen. I do not understand which specific funds will be directed to this," he stressed.

Rakhmanin supports increasing monetary payments to military personnel.

Read more: Army reform to start in June: phased demobilization to begin this year – Zelenskyy

"The question is very simple and very specific: explain exactly which financial resources you will use and how you will allocate this money. And I think there will be no problems in the Verkhovna Rada with voting for such budget amendments. But so far, we do not know where this money is coming from.

He (Defense Minister Fedorov - Ed.) outlined the areas in which he will look for money. Outlining areas is not the same as identifying a specific financial resource.

This question was put, in one way or another, to the minister and his representatives, if I am not mistaken, three or four times. We did not hear any clear, firm, established answer. We heard the areas where he intends to look for this money (to find it. - Ed.). An area is not a resource. It is an idea, but it is not specific money that can be physically seen," the lawmaker explained.

Read more: There is 180 billion hryvnia ’hole’ in 2026 state budget for military salaries; there are not even enough funds to match last year’s level of payments, – Zhelezniak