Pay for military personnel in Ukraine may be increased: General Staff is considering several options, - Hnatov

The government is considering several options for increasing military pay. Proposals have already been drafted and are currently under review.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made these remarks in an interview with LIGA.net.

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He noted that the government is currently working to secure the necessary financial resources to implement these decisions.

"This work is ongoing, and I hope that decisions will be made in the near future that will allow for an improvement in financial support," Hnatov said.

Possible levels of military pay

Regarding potential payments to Ukrainian military personnel in the range of 300,000–400,000 UAH, the pay system is complex and depends on a number of factors. According to Hnatov, the amount of payments is determined by the servicemember’s rank, the duration of their deployment to combat operations, the location where tasks are carried out, and the nature of those tasks.

"Everything depends on the rank held by the servicemember, the duration of their deployment to combat operations, the location where tasks are carried out, and the nature of the tasks themselves. Changes have also been proposed in this area. Specifically, this involves revising certain allowances for combat missions, primarily for frontline troops on the front lines. These proposals are also under consideration," he noted.

Hnatov also refuted rumors of alleged political disagreements affecting pay raises for military personnel.

"I’ll allow myself to smile, because this sounds absurd. Neither the Commander-in-Chief nor the Minister of Defense directly makes decisions regarding the pay of military personnel," added the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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