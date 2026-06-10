More conscription means more opportunities for discharge – Chief of General Staff Hnatov on demobilization

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the pace and scale of conscription as the main condition for the start of demobilization of servicemen.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov said this in an interview with LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

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Conditions for demobilization

Hnatov noted that society and politicians should not engage in detailed discussions of specific dates or timelines, as the situation on the battlefield imposes strict conditions.

"It is not worth talking about demobilization in detail now, so as not to mislead people and create false expectations," he stressed.

Read more: Taking fairness into account: AFU developing demobilization mechanism, - Commander of Ground Forces, Shapovalov

According to him, the problem is complex, but work on finding compromise solutions is ongoing. The military leadership is developing several alternative scenarios.

Who is first in line

The authorities are currently focusing on options for discharging to the reserve those categories of defenders who have served continuously for the longest time:

Veterans of 2022: Fighters who were mobilized or volunteered in the first days of Russia’s invasion.

Fighters who were mobilized or volunteered in the first days of Russia’s invasion. Career military personnel: Soldiers who have been continuously in service for many years, even before the start of the full-scale war.

Read more: Military personnel on forward positions must be replaced no later than after two months – Syrskyi

Hnatov noted that it is currently impossible to allow a mass discharge of servicemen when the pace of mobilization is insufficient.

Mobilization and demobilization are directly connected, the Chief of the General Staff added:

"The higher the conscription figures are, the more opportunities will emerge to discharge those categories of military personnel who are already entitled to it."

Read more: Mobilisation in Ukraine will not stop, even if there is ceasefire tomorrow, - Palisa