Mobilisation in Ukraine will not stop, even if there is ceasefire tomorrow, - Palisa

Mobilisation in Ukraine will not be stopped even if a truce with Russia is reached.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said this in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Ukraine does not have the number of people who could replace those who began serving after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"Firstly, even if there is a ceasefire tomorrow, mobilisation will not stop. This process will continue for some time, because no matter how much we want to, we still need to maintain the level of readiness of the Armed Forces to perform priority tasks," Palisa said.

"Of course, it is also strange for me to watch videos on social media, where you see some people fighting, and others living their lives as they wish. As a military man, it hurts me to watch this. And here is a question to the people themselves, to society as a whole, to upbringing.

But how to solve this is still a work in progress. It's not about driving someone into eternal slavery. On the contrary, we are trying to resolve this issue in a way that does not harm defence capability," he said.

According to him, both the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff are to present their plan soon.

Palisa added that over the past four months, Ukraine has seen a steady positive trend in terms of mobilisation.

