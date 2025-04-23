Cancellation of martial law does not mean automatic demobilisation of military, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The termination of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine will not mean the automatic demobilisation of military personnel.

This was stated on Radio NV by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP from the "Servant of the People" faction Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"We need to be frank and honest with the citizens of Ukraine, the military, that the termination of martial law does not mean automatic demobilisation. Because, according to the Law of Ukraine on mobilisation training and mobilisation, demobilisation is subject to a separate presidential decision that requires the approval of the Verkhovna Rada," he said.

The MP noted that the decision on demobilisation should be made separately.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said before he left office that Ukrainian servicemen who have been fighting against the troops of the Russian aggressor country since 2022 would be gradually withdrawn from the frontline.