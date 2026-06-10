Verkhovna Rada has increased social benefits for rescue workers and police officers: minimum salary is set at 10 times subsistence minimum, and bonus system has been updated, - Klymenko

Today, the Verkhovna Rada approved a bill strengthening social guarantees for rescue workers and police officers by a vote of 269 in favor.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The burden on rescuers and law enforcement officers

According to him, the State Emergency Service and the National Police work around the clock every day under wartime conditions: they deal with the aftermath of Russian shelling, evacuate people, extinguish fires, document war crimes, maintain law and order, and save lives.

What does it entail?

The government must ensure that they receive adequate financial support. The plan calls for setting the minimum base salary at 10 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied individuals, an updated system of seniority bonuses, and a revised pay structure," the statement reads.

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Klymenko expressed his gratitude to the members of parliament, particularly those on the Committee on Law Enforcement, for their support!

"This is an important decision that shows respect for the service—for the people who are the first to come to the rescue every day and who stand guard over our security during the country’s most difficult times," he concluded.

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